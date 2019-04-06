Match ends, D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4.
MLS: Wayne Rooney sent off for DC United
Wayne Rooney was sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer career during his DC United side's defeat against Los Angeles FC.
Rooney was dismissed for a wild lunge with both feet off the ground which caught LA striker Diego Rossi just below the knee with his studs.
The former Manchester United and England captain was initially shown a yellow card but after a VAR check, the referee changed his decision to red.
DC United were losing 3-0 at the time.
Rossi had scored LA's second and third goals, with former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela opening the scoring, and he completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute after Rooney had been sent off.
It is the seventh red card of Rooney's career for club and country and his first since September 2014.
Line-ups
D.C. United
- 24Hamid
- 29Jara
- 13BrillantBooked at 64mins
- 15Birnbaum
- 16McCannSubstituted forSeguraat 57'minutes
- 4CanouseSubstituted forDurkinat 77'minutes
- 5MorenoBooked at 54mins
- 7Arriola
- 10AcostaSubstituted forAmarikwaat 73'minutes
- 11RodríguezBooked at 88mins
- 9RooneyBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 1Seitz
- 8Segura
- 18Stieber
- 20Robinson
- 21Durkin
- 23Pines
- 25Amarikwa
Los Angeles Football Club
- 1Miller
- 3Beitashour
- 25Zimmerman
- 4Segura
- 2HarveySubstituted forAbdussalamat 70'minutes
- 20Atuesta
- 14Kaye
- 10VelaSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
- 7Blessing
- 9Rossi
- 99DiomandeSubstituted forRamirezat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 6da Silva
- 11Vassell
- 12Hämäläinen
- 13Abdussalam
- 21Ramirez
- 23Sisniega
- 26Pérez
- Referee:
- Robert Sibiga
- Attendance:
- 20,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4.
Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United).
Attempt missed. Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mark-Anthony Kaye.
Foul by Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club).
Ulises Segura (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Leonardo Jara.
Foul by Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club).
Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United).
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Walker Zimmerman.
Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed El-Munir.
Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Eduard Atuesta tries a through ball, but Adrien Pérez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.
Attempt missed. Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Arriola.
Tyler Miller (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United).
Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Arriola with a cross following a corner.
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Latif Blessing.
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Adrien Pérez replaces Carlos Vela.
Attempt saved. Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Latif Blessing.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Chris Durkin replaces Russell Canouse.
Goal!
Goal! D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Ramirez.
Substitution
Substitution, D.C. United. Quincy Amarikwa replaces Luciano Acosta.
Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United).
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Eduard Atuesta.
Attempt blocked. Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Mark-Anthony Kaye.
Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Mohamed El-Munir replaces Jordan Harvey.
Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Christian Ramirez tries a through ball, but Carlos Vela is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.