United States Major League Soccer
D.C. United0Los Angeles Football Club4

MLS: Wayne Rooney sent off for DC United

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney's last red card was when 2014 when playing for Manchester United against West Ham

Wayne Rooney was sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer career during his DC United side's defeat against Los Angeles FC.

Rooney was dismissed for a wild lunge with both feet off the ground which caught LA striker Diego Rossi just below the knee with his studs.

The former Manchester United and England captain was initially shown a yellow card but after a VAR check, the referee changed his decision to red.

DC United were losing 3-0 at the time.

Rossi had scored LA's second and third goals, with former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela opening the scoring, and he completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute after Rooney had been sent off.

It is the seventh red card of Rooney's career for club and country and his first since September 2014.

Line-ups

D.C. United

  • 24Hamid
  • 29Jara
  • 13BrillantBooked at 64mins
  • 15Birnbaum
  • 16McCannSubstituted forSeguraat 57'minutes
  • 4CanouseSubstituted forDurkinat 77'minutes
  • 5MorenoBooked at 54mins
  • 7Arriola
  • 10AcostaSubstituted forAmarikwaat 73'minutes
  • 11RodríguezBooked at 88mins
  • 9RooneyBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 1Seitz
  • 8Segura
  • 18Stieber
  • 20Robinson
  • 21Durkin
  • 23Pines
  • 25Amarikwa

Los Angeles Football Club

  • 1Miller
  • 3Beitashour
  • 25Zimmerman
  • 4Segura
  • 2HarveySubstituted forAbdussalamat 70'minutes
  • 20Atuesta
  • 14Kaye
  • 10VelaSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
  • 7Blessing
  • 9Rossi
  • 99DiomandeSubstituted forRamirezat 28'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6da Silva
  • 11Vassell
  • 12Hämäläinen
  • 13Abdussalam
  • 21Ramirez
  • 23Sisniega
  • 26Pérez
Referee:
Robert Sibiga
Attendance:
20,600

Match Stats

Home TeamD.C. UnitedAway TeamLos Angeles Football Club
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4.

Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United).

Attempt missed. Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mark-Anthony Kaye.

Foul by Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club).

Ulises Segura (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Leonardo Jara.

Foul by Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club).

Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Rodríguez (D.C. United).

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Walker Zimmerman.

Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed El-Munir.

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Eduard Atuesta tries a through ball, but Adrien Pérez is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.

Attempt missed. Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Arriola.

Tyler Miller (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Quincy Amarikwa (D.C. United).

Attempt missed. Frédéric Brillant (D.C. United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Arriola with a cross following a corner.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Latif Blessing.

Substitution

Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Adrien Pérez replaces Carlos Vela.

Attempt saved. Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Latif Blessing.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Chris Durkin replaces Russell Canouse.

Goal!

Goal! D.C. United 0, Los Angeles Football Club 4. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Ramirez.

Substitution

Substitution, D.C. United. Quincy Amarikwa replaces Luciano Acosta.

Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United).

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Eduard Atuesta.

Attempt blocked. Steven Birnbaum (D.C. United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Mark-Anthony Kaye.

Corner, D.C. United. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.

Substitution

Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Mohamed El-Munir replaces Jordan Harvey.

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Christian Ramirez tries a through ball, but Carlos Vela is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th April 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Toronto FC4310125710
2D.C. United531195410
3Columbus Crew SC531164210
4Philadelphia Union52127617
5FC Cincinnati52127707
6Montreal Impact5212711-47
7Chicago Fire512279-25
8Orlando City SC512268-25
9New York Red Bulls41125414
10New England Revolution511359-44
11New York City FC504148-44
12Atlanta United FC402226-42

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Los Angeles Football Club65101951416
2LA Galaxy540196312
3Seattle Sounders FC4310103710
4Houston Dynamo4310105510
5FC Dallas531195410
6Sporting Kansas City421111477
7Minnesota United FC42029726
8Real Salt Lake5113512-74
9Colorado Rapids5023612-62
10Vancouver Whitecaps FC501449-51
11Portland Timbers4013512-71
12San Jose Earthquakes4004214-120
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

