MLS: Wayne Rooney sent off for DC United

Wayne Rooney's last red card was when 2014 when playing for Manchester United against West Ham

Wayne Rooney was sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer career during his DC United side's defeat against Los Angeles FC.

Rooney was dismissed for a wild lunge with both feet off the ground which caught LA striker Diego Rossi just below the knee with his studs.

The former Manchester United and England captain was initially shown a yellow card but after a VAR check, the referee changed his decision to red.

DC United were losing 3-0 at the time.

Rossi had scored LA's second and third goals, with former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela opening the scoring, and he completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute after Rooney had been sent off.

It is the seventh red card of Rooney's career for club and country and his first since September 2014.