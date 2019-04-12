Wigan Athletic v Norwich City

Norwich's eight-match winning run ended with a draw against Reading on Wednesday

Nick Powell is likely to be involved for Wigan Athletic against Championship leaders Norwich City on Sunday.

Powell went off with an injury at Hull on Wednesday, but manager Paul Cook says he should be fine to play.

Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia is still suspended, but Marco Stiepermann (knock) is expected to be fit.

The Canaries' six-point lead at the top of the table will be cut if either Leeds or Sheffield United win their respective games on Saturday.

Match facts