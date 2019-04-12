Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Andros Townsend scored a brilliant long-range goal as Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 3-2 in December

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace could be without defender James Tomkins, who was forced off at Newcastle with a groin problem.

Fellow centre-back Mamadou Sakho remains out with a knee problem, but Max Meyer could return after missing the last game through illness.

Manchester City will assess midfielder Bernardo Silva, who missed the defeat at Tottenham because of a thigh strain.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy may make his first league start since the Manchester derby five months ago.

Kevin de Bruyne could be in line for a recall, while City will monitor Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has missed the last two matches because of a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Selhurst Park has famously been a graveyard for title campaigns in the past. Liverpool's challenge fell off a cliff there in 2014 and Manchester City's went the same way - albeit in less spectacular fashion - a year later.

More recently, Palace fans will recall that goal. The volley from Andros Townsend which helped them become the only side to win a league game at the Etihad in the last 12 months will live long in the memory - and would be my choice for Goal of the Season.

So City go to south London with defeat at Spurs still smarting, and revenge on their minds.

Winning won't be easy against a Palace side who are realistically, if not quite numerically, safe from relegation. The outcome at Selhurst by 4pm will entirely determine the mood at Anfield as Liverpool kick-off against Chelsea at 4.30pm.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cannot have been happy with the way his side played in their Champions League defeat by Tottenham on Tuesday, and I am expecting a reaction here.

Palace are safe - or as good as safe - after their win at Newcastle last week and, with only four wins from 16 games at Selhurst Park, their home record this season is not exactly impressive.

Prediction: 0-3

Lawro's full predictions v golfer Matt Fitzpatrick

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are winless in their last two games against Crystal Palace, including a 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season. Prior to this they had claimed seven consecutive victories against Palace in all competitions.

Palace could complete a top-flight double over City for the first time since the 1972-73 season.

The Eagles have never recorded a top-flight double against the reigning champions.

Crystal Palace

Palace can win back-to-back league games for just the second time this season, with the first occasion December's victories against Leicester and then Manchester City.

The win at City before Christmas is Palace's only victory in 10 league games this season against sides from the established top six (D2, L7).

The Eagles have won just 41% of their points at home this season (16 of 39), the lowest percentage in the top flight.

Only relegated clubs Fulham and Huddersfield have earned fewer points at home than Palace in the current campaign.

The Londoners' next goal will be their 800th in the top flight.

Luka Milivojevic is one short of equalling the Premier League record for most penalties scored in a season, set by fellow Palace player Andrew Johnson, who converted 11 in 2004-05.

Manchester City