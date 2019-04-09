Ayr United v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15Bell
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 4Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 28Cadden
- 17Shankland
- 29Miller
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
- 11McDaid
- 18Murdoch
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 30Maguire
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 21Wilson
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 12McGrath
- 13Mehmet
- 17Murray
- 26Ivison
- 28Irving
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match report to follow.