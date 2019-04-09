Scottish Championship
Morton0Alloa0

Greenock Morton v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 8McAlister
  • 14Tumilty
  • 32Lyon
  • 7Millar
  • 6Telfer
  • 3Iredale
  • 18Oliver
  • 20Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 15Dykes
  • 17O'Connell
  • 25McKeown
  • 36Hynes
  • 37McGrattan
  • 44Dallas

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 23Shields
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta
  • 12Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Millar.

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32188653302362
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Inverness CT32121374335849
4Ayr31139944301448
5Dunfermline32119123234-242
6Morton32813112941-1237
7Queen of Sth32812123938136
8Partick Thistle3196163649-1333
9Alloa3289153347-1433
10Falkirk32711143343-1032
