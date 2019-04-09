Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Greenock Morton v Alloa Athletic
-
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 8McAlister
- 14Tumilty
- 32Lyon
- 7Millar
- 6Telfer
- 3Iredale
- 18Oliver
- 20Kiltie
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 15Dykes
- 17O'Connell
- 25McKeown
- 36Hynes
- 37McGrattan
- 44Dallas
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 11Flannigan
- 6Hetherington
- 23Shields
- 10Trouten
- 19Zanatta
- 12Aitchison
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 16Karadachki
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.