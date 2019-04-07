Gordon Strachan dropped by Sky over Adam Johnson comments

Gordon Strachan held the position of Scotland manager between January 2013 and October 2017

Gordon Strachan will not be used by Sky Sports again after appearing to compare a potential return to football for sex offender Adam Johnson with racial abuse.

Johnson, 31, was released from prison on 22 March after serving half of a six-year term for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

Speaking on The Debate, ex-Scotland boss Strachan said: "If he goes onto the pitch and people start calling him names, have we got to do the same as it is to the racist situation?"

He added: "Is it all right to call him names now after doing his three years - have we got to allow that to happen?"

Sky have apologised for Strachan's comments.

A statement said: "The comments were made by a guest on The Debate. Of course Sky Sports does not support the comments and we're sorry for the offence they have caused."

Strachan, 62, is not an employee of Sky so is not subject to its disciplinary protocols following the broadcast last month.

