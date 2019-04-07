Gordon Strachan dropped by Sky over Adam Johnson comments
-
- From the section Football
Gordon Strachan will not be used by Sky Sports again after appearing to compare a potential return to football for sex offender Adam Johnson with racial abuse.
Johnson, 31, was released from prison on 22 March after serving half of a six-year term for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.
Speaking on The Debate, ex-Scotland boss Strachan said: "If he goes onto the pitch and people start calling him names, have we got to do the same as it is to the racist situation?"
He added: "Is it all right to call him names now after doing his three years - have we got to allow that to happen?"
Sky have apologised for Strachan's comments.
A statement said: "The comments were made by a guest on The Debate. Of course Sky Sports does not support the comments and we're sorry for the offence they have caused."
Strachan, 62, is not an employee of Sky so is not subject to its disciplinary protocols following the broadcast last month.
There have been a number of high-profile instances of racism in football in recent months, including:
- Montenegro being charged with racist behaviour following their Euro 2020 qualifier against England in Podgorica.
- Uefa is investigating claims Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was subjected to monkey chants by Dynamo Kiev fans.
- Juventus' Moise Kean suffered racist abuse during his side's Serie A win at Cagliari.
- In the Championship, there were two alleged incidents of racial abuse on Saturday.