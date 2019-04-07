How Watford's magical semi-final win unfolded in pictures

Fans experienced all kinds of emotions during the dramatic FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday

Watford's stunning comeback against Wolves lit up Wembley on another magical day in the FA Cup.

It was a semi-final the 80,092 fans had hoped for, although Wolves supporters were left heartbroken following Gerard Deulofeu's extra-time winner.

There was a party atmosphere all day in London as fans streamed into Wembley in fancy dress, or draped flags and scarves over their shoulders.

A mosaic was displayed before kick-off, created by flags which formed the shape of a black wolf among a sea of yellow.

That symbol was later paraded on a lucha libre mask worn by Mexico striker Raul Jimenez after his superb volley put Wolves 2-0 up with over an hour played.

But the best was yet to come as Deulofeu's introduction in the 66th minute kick-started a sensational comeback and sparked Watford's supporters into delirious celebration.

Here's how events unfolded, with some of the best pictures from a memorable FA Cup semi-final...

Watford fans were full of excitement before kick-off and the usual cardboard and tinfoil trophies were on show

A giant mosaic of Wolves' team badge was created in the stands at Wembley before kick-off

The stadium plastered with flags as both sets of fans made plenty of noise at kick-off

But it was Wolves' fans who were celebrating at half-time as Matt Doherty's header broke the deadlock.

Watford fans watch on as Wolves' players celebrate Matt Doherty's header in the first half

And the masks came out when Raul Jimenez fired in Wolves' second after 62 minutes.

Raul Jimenez put on a mask which had the Wolves' badge printed all over it after scoring his side's second goal

Wolves fans were also sporting plenty of masks and fancy dress outfits

However, those celebrations were cut short when Deulofeu's stunning goal started Watford's comeback with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

Gerard Deulofeu scored two goals in 46 minutes to inspire Watford's comeback

Troy Deeney thumped his penalty past John Ruddy in the 94th minute to send the game to extra-time

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett looks on dejected with his supporters in the background stunned

And when Deulofeu had given Watford victory in extra-time, there were delirious celebrations by their supporters and heartbreak for Wolves' fans.

Watford captain Troy Deeney falls to his knees at full-time while the fans celebrate deliriously behind him

Wolves fans couldn't believe they had thrown away a 2-0 lead in an FA Cup semi-final

Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes is expected to retire at the end of the season and was in tears at full-time

Wolves players fell to the ground at full-time as Watford looked stunned by what they had achieved

Watford tweeted a picture of the team celebrating in the changing room afterwards