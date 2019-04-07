How Watford's magical semi-final win unfolded in pictures
Watford's stunning comeback against Wolves lit up Wembley on another magical day in the FA Cup.
It was a semi-final the 80,092 fans had hoped for, although Wolves supporters were left heartbroken following Gerard Deulofeu's extra-time winner.
There was a party atmosphere all day in London as fans streamed into Wembley in fancy dress, or draped flags and scarves over their shoulders.
A mosaic was displayed before kick-off, created by flags which formed the shape of a black wolf among a sea of yellow.
That symbol was later paraded on a lucha libre mask worn by Mexico striker Raul Jimenez after his superb volley put Wolves 2-0 up with over an hour played.
But the best was yet to come as Deulofeu's introduction in the 66th minute kick-started a sensational comeback and sparked Watford's supporters into delirious celebration.
Here's how events unfolded, with some of the best pictures from a memorable FA Cup semi-final...
But it was Wolves' fans who were celebrating at half-time as Matt Doherty's header broke the deadlock.
And the masks came out when Raul Jimenez fired in Wolves' second after 62 minutes.
However, those celebrations were cut short when Deulofeu's stunning goal started Watford's comeback with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.
And when Deulofeu had given Watford victory in extra-time, there were delirious celebrations by their supporters and heartbreak for Wolves' fans.