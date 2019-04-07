Charlie Daniels: Bournemouth defender facing long spell out with knee injury

Daniels, who joined from Leyton Orient in 2011, is one of three defenders from Bournemouth's League One days still in their squad

Long-serving Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels is facing up to six months out after having surgery on a knee problem he picked up in training.

"Charlie has picked up a really bad-looking injury regarding his kneecap," said manager Eddie Howe.

"He has had an operation and will be out for some time."

Left-back Daniels, 32, has been with the Cherries since their League One days, making more than 260 first-team appearances for the club.

With Daniels looking likely to miss the start of next season, his absence adds to Howe's injury worries.

Fellow defender Simon Francis and midfielder Lewis Cook are already ruled out for the season, while Steve Cook and Andrew Surman are currently sidelined.