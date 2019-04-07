Sevilla manager Joaquin Caparros has chronic leukaemia

Sevilla manager Joaquin Caparros announced the diagnosis in the news conference after Sunday's game

Sevilla manager Joaquin Caparros has revealed he has chronic leukaemia but will stay in the job.

The 63-year-old made the announcement after a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid boosted their Champions League hopes.

Previously manager from 2000 to 2005, Caparros only took over in March on a deal until the end of the season.

"It doesn't impede my work. I am going about my daily life. I am not receiving any treatment. I want to enjoy my work," he said.

Chronic leukaemia is a type of cancer which progresses slowly and does not always need to be treated immediately.

It is the second season in a row that a Sevilla head coach has been diagnosed with cancer.

Eduardo Berizzo was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017 and sacked a month later after returning from surgery. He is now the Paraguay manager.

Caparros said: "I want to enjoy the opportunity the chairman and the board have given me and enjoy coaching in every sense. I'm more determined than ever.

"I won't talk about the subject more. But I want to make sure everyone remains calm."