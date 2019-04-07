African Confederation Cup: Nkana beat Sfaxien in first leg of quarter-final

African Confederation Cup trophy

Nkana of Zambia beat three-times African Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia 2-1 in Kitwe on Sunday in the first leg of their quarter-final.

The result extended Nkana's remarkable record of not having lost a home match in African club competitions for more than 60 matches.

Kelvin Kampamba put Nkana ahead after 36 minutes and then set up Freddy Tshimenga for their second goal in the second half.

Habib Oueslati struck six minutes from time for the Tunisian visitors.

In Nairobi, Kenya's Gor Mahia struggled without a number of key players including Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge as they lost 2-0 at home to Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.

Tuyisenge has scored five goals in this campaign, and without him Gor struggled to get the better of their Moroccan opponents.

Berkane secured their victory thanks to an own goal from Francis Kahata and a second-half strike from Bakr El Helali.

Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel secured a 3-1 home win over Al Hilal Omdurman thanks to two penalties in each half from Yassine Chikhaoui and a first-half opener from Zied Boughattas.

Althar El Tahir did score for Hilal before Chikhaoui's second, late penalty.

The late match on Sunday pit Morocco's Hassania Agadir against Zamalek of Egypt.

The second legs in the African Confederation Cup take place on Sunday 14 April.