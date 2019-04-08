Braga: David Veiga's mother killed on way to watch him in youth match against Benfica

Braga's under-17 team paid tribute to David Veiga

The mother of Braga youth player David Veiga was killed in a car accident and his father seriously injured as they travelled to watch their son play against Benfica in an under-19s game.

Portuguese media reported that the referee stopped the game 90 seconds early after he was told of the incident by the Braga coach.

Juventus and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo has paid tribute on Instagram.

Cancelo, who also lost his mother in a car crash, said: "keep strong warrior."

In a statement, Braga said: "In this terrible hour of pain and consternation, the club is and will be with the player, wishing that his father, who was also in the car, recover quickly."

The club's under-17s team paid their own tributes as they beat Porto.

Benfica wrote: "Benfica expresses its deepest sympathy and solidarity with Braga, the whole structure of its junior team and in particular to its young player for the very sad death of his mother, who was the victim of an accident [travelling] to watch the game between our teams. Moment of mourning and pain we share."