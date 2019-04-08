Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hertha Berlin, Bournemouth, Kilmarnock, Messi, Ronaldo, Arfield

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have not been made aware of Hertha Berlin's moves for Dedryck Boyata despite sources in Germany indicating that the Bundesliga outfit are close to reaching an agreement to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer in the summer while the Scottish champions' interim manager, Neil Lennon, stated that he is hopeful of persuading the Belgium defender to stay. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that his decision to play Scott Arfield, who scored a hat-trick against Motherwell on Sunday, further up the park was influenced by playing against the Canadian international in English football. (The Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has poked fun at himself after scoring his hat-trick after 478 senior games, asking why it had taken him so long considering he once scored six when he was a "decent" player with Murieston Boys Club. (Daily Record)

On-loan Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe says he promised Scott Arfield at half-time he would help him complete a hat-trick after setting up the Rangers midfielder's first of two first-half goals against Motherwell. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger James Forrest has been named in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week the same amount as Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi combined - featuring three times during the current campaign along with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Paul Pogba. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic winger Maryan Shved, the Ukraine international who is back on loan at Karpaty Lviv after his January transfer to Glasgow, reckons he is in the form of his life ahead after scoring five goals in his last three games. (Daily Record)

Interim Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed he tried to sign midfielder Ryan Christie for Hibernian in August as part of a proposed deal that would have taken John McGinn, now at Aston Villa, to the Scottish champions. (The Herald)

Neil Lennon says Celtic's eventual title win will be "all down to" predecessor Brendan Rodgers, now at Leicester City, when their eighth in a row is eventually clinched. (The National)

Alfredo Morelos has scooped a prestigious treble at Rangers' Player of the Year Awards, the striker has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season winning top goalscorer, player's player of the year and player of the year as the club held it's annual ceremony on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Rangers captain James Tavernier has brushed off being targeted by a lighter and a pie during Sunday's 3-0 win over Motherwell, posting a picture of the incident and writing "Pied" with a fishing hook emoji. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock forward has revealed he has become so mesmerised by the methods of manager Steve Clarke he's now considering doing his coaching badges after initially vowing never to get involved. (The Herald)