Nigeria Football Federation to help ailing legend Christian Chukwu

Christian Chukwu won the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and an assistant coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has offered to help ailing former captain and coach Christian Chukwu.

The 68-year-old has been trying to raise US$50,000 in order to travel to the United States for treatment.

Chukwu captained the Super Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980 and was national team coach between 2002 and 2005.

"The NFF president [Amaju Pinnick] has mandated top officials to pay him a visit and ensure a prompt move to help with his medical expenses." NFF communication director Ademola Olajire told BBC Sport.

"The federation hopes he can get over his present health challenges and get him back on his feet soonest."

Pinnick is currently in Egypt ahead of Friday's draw for the 2019 Nations Cup finals.

Chukwu was widely regarded as one of the best Nigerian defenders of his generation, three years before the Nations Cup success, he had captained local side Enugu Rangers FC side to the Africa Cup Winners' Cup title.

As a coach he assisted Dutchman Clemens Westerhof as the Super Eagles won their second continental title in 1994.

Chukwu, who took over from Adegboye Onigbinde after Nigeria's first-round exit at the 2002 World Cup, guided the country to a third place finish at the 2004 Nations Cup.

He lost his job a year later when he was fired following a string of poor results.

Three years after losing his job Chukwu was still demanding unpaid salary from the NFF.

The man fondly known as 'the Chairman' also managed Lebanese club Safa FC in 1997 and the Kenyan national team in 1998.