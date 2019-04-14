Women's FA Cup: Reading Women 1-1 West Ham United Women (West Ham win 4-3 on penalties)

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham beat Reading on penalties in FA Cup thriller

West Ham reached the Women's FA Cup final for the first time with a sudden-death shootout victory over Reading.

Rachel Furness' powerful header gave Reading the lead in normal time but Alisha Lehmann prodded West Ham level.

Reading's Fara Williams - who clipped the bar in the first half - then hit the post with a penalty before firing a gilt-edged chance wide in injury time.

After extra time produced no further goals, Cho So-hyun scored the winning spot-kick to send West Ham to Wembley.

Defeat will have been tough to take for Reading who had by far the better chances in the 120 minutes against their Women's Super League rivals and fellow semi-final debutantes.

But penalties proved to be their undoing, not only in the shootout but during a frantic second half in which they missed one spot-kick and should have been awarded two more.

Williams struck the post after Gilly Flaherty had handled Lauren Bruton's shot but, either side of that miss, West Ham survived two strong penalty shouts.

Reading's Jo Potter was booked for simulation after appearing to be fouled by Kate Longhurst, while referee Sam Allison also waved away Bruton's appeals after she seemed to be clipped by Erin Simon.

Bruton's woe was compounded in the shootout as she slipped while taking her spot-kick and Rakel Honnudottir hit the bar, but Brianna Visalli and Longhurst also missed for West Ham to take the game to sudden death.

West Ham keeper Grace Moloney then made her second save of the shootout to deny Jade Moore before South Korea captain Cho fired the Hammers into May's final against Chelsea or Manchester City.