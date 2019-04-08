Letícia Santos (Brazil) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marta.
Scotland Women v Brazil Women
-
Line-ups
Scotland Women
- 1Alexander
- 15Howard
- 4Corsie
- 5Beattie
- 3Docherty
- 23Arnot
- 10Crichton
- 9Weir
- 18Emslie
- 8Little
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 6Love
- 11Evans
- 12Lynn
- 13Ross
- 16Murray
- 17Murray
- 19Ness
- 21Fife
Brazil Women
- 12Villares Reis
- 2Santos de Oliveira
- 3Cristiano dos Santos
- 21Hickmann Alves
- 6Dias Gomes
- 5de Moraes Rosa Moreno
- 8Maciel Mota
- 9de Oliveira
- 7Alves da Silva
- 10Vieira da Silva
- 22da Silva Ferreira
Substitutes
- 1do Monte Barbosa
- 4Pereira dos Santos
- 11de Souza Reguera
- 13Barbosa Medeiros
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 15Soares Paz
- 16Magalhaes Borini
- 17Cavalari Machry
- 18Leal da Silva
- 19da Silva
- 20Fernandes dos Santos
- 23Bertolucci Paixão
- Referee:
- Petra Pavlikova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Debinha (Brazil).
Caroline Weir (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Debinha (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Mônica (Brazil) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
Andressa Alves (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leanne Crichton (Scotland Women).
Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Scotland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Little following a set piece situation.
Foul by Érika (Brazil).
Kim Little (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Geyse (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Scotland Women).
Foul by Mônica (Brazil).
Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Brazil. Marta tries a through ball, but Geyse is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thaisa (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marta following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Sophie Howard (Scotland Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kim Little with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Scotland Women. Conceded by Érika.
Attempt missed. Geyse (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Formiga.
Foul by Geyse (Brazil).
Sophie Howard (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
