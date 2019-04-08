Alex McLeish: Stephen O'Donnell backs under-fire Scotland head coach

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish was booed by the Tartan Army in San Marino

Stephen O'Donnell has defended Alex McLeish, suggesting the "negativity" surrounding the Scotland head coach amounts to a "witch hunt".

Speculation about McLeish's position has continued since the shock 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan in the opening 2020 European Championship qualifier.

"People forget we haven't been to the Euros since 1996 and 1998 was the last World Cup," right-back O'Donnell said.

"That's not Alex McLeish's fault. There is a whole host of faults."

The Kilmarnock defender, 26, said it was unfair to point the finger of blame at McLeish and present chief executive Ian Maxwell for two decades of Scotland failure.

"As much as Alex McLeish is the manager, we as a squad need to take responsibility," O'Donnell said.

"Alex McLeish gave me my debut and I owe him a hell of a lot and he has done a good job."

Scotland followed their defeat in Kazakhstan with a 2-0 win in San Marino and next face a double-header at home to Cyprus and away to Belgium in June.

"His objective was to get through the Nations League, he done that and it is two games in and there's a crisis, so I don't really understand why there is so much negativity," O'Donnell said.

"I understand the frustration with the result, it was a poor result, but at times it has come across as a wee bit of a witch-hunt against him, especially the media."

O'Donnell was given his Scotland debut by McLeish in Peru last summer and won his seventh cap in what he said was "a very convincing win" against San Marino after sitting on the bench in Astana.

"I don't know who you blame," the defender said of Scotland long absence from major finals. "Maybe we are not good enough as players throughout the 20 years.

"I know there has been a hell of a lot of good players in that time, but I think it needs to be a wee bit calmer, but then again, I'm a novice in this environment.

"I am just enjoying playing, being involved in the games and I hope it continues as long as possible."