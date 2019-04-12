Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

Football

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 12 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST

Caernarfon Town v Newtown; 19:45 BST

Play Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST

Saturday, 13 April

Championship Conference

Barry Town v The New Saints; 19:30 BST

Play Off Conference

Carmarthen Town v Llanelli Town; 14:30 BST

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 13 April

Gosport Borough v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 13 April

Runcorn Linnetts v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 BST

FAW Women's Cup Final

Sunday, 14 April

Abergavenny Women v Cardiff Met Ladies (14:00 BST - Dragon Park, Newport)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 14 April

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 BST

