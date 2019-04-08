St Johnsone: Striker Tony Watt turns down new deal and will leave in summer

Watt has scored eight goals in 38 appearances for St Johnstone

Tony Watt has rejected a new contract at St Johnstone and will leave at the end of the season.

The former Celtic striker, 25, signed a one-year deal as a free agent last summer and scored six times in his first eight games.

But he has netted just twice since and fallen out of favour, making only six starts in 2019.

"We made Tony an offer. It wasn't what he was looking for," manager Tommy Wright told Saints TV.

"So we're looking elsewhere to bring another striker in next season."