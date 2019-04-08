EA Sports Cup: Derry City to face Finn Harps in quarter-final derby

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was on target in Derry's EA Sports Cup win over Longford Town last week

Holders Derry City have been drawn against neighbours Finn Harps in the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup.

The last-eight tie will take place at the Brandywell on Monday, 27 May.

The sides met in the Premier Division last Friday when two David Parkhouse goals earned the Candystripes a 3-2 victory at Finn Park.

In the other quarter-finals on the same day, Bohemians will host Cork City with Bray Wanderers at home to Waterford and Dundalk taking on UCD.

Derry opened their defence of the trophy by beating Longford Town 3-0 at the Brandywell last week.