Scotland 1-0 Brazil: Victory a boost for players' belief before World Cup - Shelley Kerr

Scotland's win over Brazil is an important boost for players' confidence going into the summer's Women's World Cup, head coach Shelley Kerr says.

Kim Little scored the only goal of the friendly match during a lively first half in Spain.

Brazil are ranked the 10th best team in the world - 10 places above Scotland.

"We spoke about how you need belief that you can go and compete with teams that are higher ranked," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"That's what we'll need to do at the World Cup.

"We know this is a friendly and we can't afford to be complacent. But we did show that we can create chances and defensively we were absolutely outstanding.

"I see it in the players. I see it in performances. It's just the players having that belief that, playing in our system and style of football, they can compete against the very best."

Brazil hit the woodwork twice in the first half and had the bulk of possession after the interval.

However, Scotland also created good openings before Little tucked away a Lizzie Arnot cross on 38 minutes and were solid at the back when protecting their lead.

"Brazil caused us a few problems," Kerr said. "They've got quick, dynamic, talented players and I thought we coped extremely well.

"We scored a fantastic goal. A great delivery from Lizzie and the timing of Kim's run was brilliant."

Scotland drew 1-1 with Chile on Friday and won both their previous games against Denmark and Iceland following a run of four defeats.

They play one more warm-up match, at home to Jamaica on 28 May at Hampden Park, before setting off for the finals in France, where they meet England, Japan and Argentina in Group D.

"We need to go away and reflect," Kerr added. "We should have won the game against Chile, we created lots of chances, but it was a very accomplished performance tonight and to create three or four good chances against a team ranked 10th in the world says a lot about our team.

"There's a real cohesion in the group. Even those who weren't involved are willing the rest to get through the 90 minutes and not concede.

"There are certainly things we could have done better against Chile and again tonight. You have always got to try and improve.

"It's important we don't get carried away. We've won a friendly against a quality opponent and that's all we've done."