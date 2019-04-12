Irish Premiership: Linfield aim to secure title at home to Crusaders

Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher in action against Crusaders' Colin Coates

Linfield hope to secure at least the point they need to regain the Irish Premiership title when they face Crusaders at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The Blues boast a 12-point lead over Ballymena United with four games remaining and enjoy a much superior goal difference than the Sky Blues.

"Hopefully we can get over the line and bring another championship back to the club," said defender Jimmy Callacher.

"We still need a point and that will be drilled into us."

Linfield manager David Healy led the south Belfast club to a 52nd league triumph in the 2016-17 season but his side could only finish a distant fourth behind champions Crusaders last term.

Last week's 1-0 win over nearest challengers Ballymena made it all but certain that the Gibson Cup would return to the Irish League's most successful club but the celebrations can get into full swing if a point can be clinched on Saturday.

Linfield have built their title challenge on the foundations of a solid defence and have kept 20 clean sheets and conceded only 21 goals in their 34 top-flight encounters this campaign.

"You work all year towards moments like these and hopefully we can finish the job on Saturday," added Callacher, who is one of six players nominated for the Ulster Footballer of the Year prize.

"If we keep clean sheets we always have a chance of winning games and that's what we have tried to do this year.

"No-one needed to tell us how bad we were last season - we knew how bad we were, but the boys have worked hard to put that right."

'Pride will motivate Crues'

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says his charges will "go to Windsor Park with the intention of winning the game" as they continue their bid to move above Ballymena into second place.

"We will go to Linfield wanting to put a performance in because of pride in who we are and in what we do. We will give of our best," emphasised Baxter.

"The job is done for them. They have been the outstanding team and have built their success on a solid back four and goalkeepers.

"They have added quality to what they do in midfield and their front four have been excellent. They deserve all congratulations."

Coleraine looking to 'build momentum'

Elsewhere in the top half of the division on Saturday, Cliftonville entertain Ballymena and Glenavon host Coleraine, who lie sixth in the table.

"It's important we turn good performances into results so that we can build some momentum going into the play-offs," said Coleraine manager Rodney McAree.

"We know we are capable of competing with anyone in the play-offs so we have to keep confidence levels as high as we possibly can."

Point 'don't have enough winners'

Newry City moved off the bottom of the table by defeating Ards last weekend and Darren Mullen's side now face a derby game against a Warrenpoint Town outfit who followed up their Irish Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Ballinamallard United by losing to Institute on Saturday.

"I don't want to lose games of football. There are too many lads in our dressing room at the moment who are happy enough to lose games of football," lamented Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell.

"Our season is in danger of petering out and that all comes down to player mentality.

"We want to inherit winners and unfortunately we don't have enough winners and it doesn't hurt people in that dressing room enough.

"It's up to us to recruit players who want to win games of football. We're safe and there for next season so it's up to me to bring in players who can take us a step further."

Basement side Ards are at home to Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts play Institute at Stangmore Park.