Kim Little: Brazil strike 'once in lifetime goal' says Scotland midfielder

Media playback is not supported on this device Little strikes as Scotland Women beat Brazil

Scoring Scotland's winner against Brazil is a "once in a lifetime" moment, says midfielder Kim Little.

The Arsenal player scored the only goal against the world's 10th best side in Murcia to give the Scots the most notable scalp of Shelley Kerr's reign.

It was the national team's penultimate warm-up friendly before their World Cup debut in France in June.

"It's Brazil so it's a bit special and it's a nice way to end the camp," Little said of her 53th Scotland goal.

Kerr's side host fellow qualifiers Jamaica on 28 May at Hampden Park, before facing England, Japan and Argentina in what will be only their second major tournament.

Defender Jennifer Beattie says the win over a Brazil team 10 places higher in the rankings is "brilliant preparation" for the Scots.

Since edging out Switzerland to qualify, the national team have narrowly lost to world champions United States and fifth-ranked Canada in friendlies.

"To beat a team at that level, that standard, with so many names that have played on the big stage... it's a massive boost," said Manchester City's Beattie.

"Everyone knows them in the men's game and it's the same in the women's so everyone wants to play against them. It's another piece of the puzzle leading into June."

Beattie - who has 123 caps and 22 goals for her country - explained that Kerr has brought a "freshness" to the national side.

The head coach took over in September 2016 from Anna Signeul, who had spent 12 years in charge of the women's team and led them to their first European Championship finals.

"Shelley's tried to implement a different attacking style of football, we've tried to train differently and look at the game different," Beattie said.

"There's good energy about the team, a really positive atmosphere you want to be part of, and Shelley's instilled a belief in the squad."