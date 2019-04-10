Ross County v Queen of the South game live on BBC Scotland

Championship leaders Ross County were humbled 4-0 by Queen of the South in Dumfries in January

Scottish Championship leaders Ross County's final home fixture of the season against Queen of the South will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

County host Queens in their penultimate game on Friday, 26 April at 19:05.

They hold an eight-point lead with four games to play as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.

County could claim the title as early as this weekend if they beat Partick Thistle in Dingwall and Dundee United fail to overcome Ayr United on Friday.

Queens are in a relegation battle and current sit three points off the bottom of the division with four games remaining.

They are unbeaten against County this term, having beaten them 4-0 in Dumfries in January and drawn twice in the first half of the campaign.