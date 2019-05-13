Women's World Cup: Who will Scotland coach Shelley Kerr select?

For 23 Scottish footballers, this summer's World Cup finals will be the pinnacle of their careers. For another handful, it could be the most difficult few weeks they have lived through.

Shelley Kerr has used more than 30 players since taking charge of the Scotland women's national team after Euro 2017, but on Wednesday she will announce the players who will travel to France for the group games with England, Japan and Argentina and maybe even further fixtures beyond that.

The Scotland head coach will spent the start of this week making some dreams come true and shattering others in a series of phone calls, before the side's final warm-up contest against Jamaica at Hampden on 28 May.

Here, BBC Scotland takes a look at who is guaranteed a seat on the plane, who is nervously waiting at the gate, and the unfortunate ones leaving the passport sitting in the drawer.

On the plane?

Centre-back Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals) and midfielder Kim Little (Arsenal) are the captain and vice-captain, the latter scoring her 53rd Scotland goal against Brazil this month. Defenders Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City) and Joelle Murray (Hibernian), midfielders Jo Love and Leanne Crichton (both Glasgow City), and striker Jane Ross (West Ham) also add leadership and experience to the squad.

The three goalkeepers seem assured of their places, with Lee Alexander (Glasgow City) first choice and Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo) and Jenna Fife (Hibernian) deputising.

There is the wealth of younger talent doing well in England and almost certain to go to France - the gallus Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea) is one of the Super League's hottest young stars, winger Claire Emslie and attacking midfielder Caroline Weir (both Manchester City) have plenty of pace, Lisa Evans (Arsenal) is fit again after injury, and Lizzie Arnott and Kirsty Smith (both Manchester United) are rising prospects who have helped secure promotion to England's top league after just 11 months of reforming. Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard) plays her football in Sweden and, like Emslie, offers a rapid threat from wide.

Nervously waiting at the gate?

Then there are those who are likely to go to France, but might face a nervous few hours awaiting Kerr's call.

Emma Mitchell (Arsenal) has recovered from injury but, in her absence, Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City) has firmly planted herself in the side with a run of fine performances. Chloe Arthur (Birmingham) is also fighting it out for a full-back role, as is Germany-born defender Sophie Howard (Reading).

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City) has featured fairly regularly under Kerr and could claim her 100th cap in France. And also recently returned to fitness is forward Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), who played in front of a record 29,000 people in Italy recently and has several years experience in the Italian top league.

Staying at home?

For some, there will be heartbreak. Christie Murray (Liverpool) featured against world champions the United States last year and fifth-ranked Canada at the Algarve Cup but might be squeezed out and the same goes for scientist Frankie Brown (Bristol), who missed the April camp in Spain. Zoe Ness (Durham) scored in her only competitive fixture against Poland in April but is also on the fringes.

The competition is also expected to come too soon for recent call-ups Sam Kerr (Glasgow City), Abigail Harrison (Bristol), Abbi Grant (Anderlecht) and Lucy Graham (Bristol). Winger Rachel McLauchlan (Yeovil) featured during the Euros, but has not worn a Scotland jersey in 15 months, while goalkeeper Rachel Harrison (Spartans) has yet to win her first senior cap.