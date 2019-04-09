Scottish Premiership: Foreign players have scored 49.3% of goals this term

None of the top three scorers in this season's Scottish Premiership - Sam Cosgrove, Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard - are Scottish

Foreign players have accounted for fewer than 50% of the goals scored in the Scottish Premiership this season, according to a research group.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen, and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard sit top of the scoring charts.

But CIES Football Observatory have calculated that 49.3% of the goals scored in the top flight before the end of March were netted by non-Scots.

Rangers have the highest proportion, with 85.1% from foreign players.

Livingston, with 6.1%, have the lowest percentage of goals from those "playing in a different association from that where they grew up".

The Scottish Premiership ranks 13th of the 27 top divisions examined - just behind Russia and narrowly ahead of Spain.

The Cypriot top flight leads the way, with 86.7% of goals scored by non-natives, ahead of Turkey (80.7%) and the English Premier League (68.8%).