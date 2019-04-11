Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Eden Hazard scored the winner for Chelsea against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in September

With just five game weeks remaining it is squeaky-bum time for fantasy football managers as they look to shape their teams for the Premier League season run-in.

Here's our guide to the players you may want to consider before this week's fixtures...

Plan ahead

If, like us, you enjoy picking your fantasy team at your leisure on a Saturday morning, beware - game week 34 starts on Friday night as Newcastle travel to in-form Leicester (more on that later).

It is also the penultimate double game week of the season, with Brighton and Cardiff the only teams to play twice.

Let's take a closer look at this week's fixtures...

Premier League fixtures Friday, 12 April Sunday, 14 April Leicester v Newcastle (20:00) Crystal Palace v Man City (14:05) Liverpool v Chelsea (16:30) Saturday, 13 April Tottenham v Huddersfield (12:30) Monday, 15 April Brighton v Bournemouth (15:00) Watford v Arsenal (20:00) Burnley v Cardiff (15:00) Fulham v Everton (15:00) Tuesday, 16 April Southampton v Wolves (15:00) Brighton v Cardiff (19:45) Man Utd v West Ham (17:30) Full Premier League fixtures

Hazard warning for Liverpool

It is likely that Liverpool players have been central to most of your fantasy teams this season. No team has kept more clean sheets than the Reds so far, while Mohamed Salah is second in the Premier League scoring charts with 18.

But the visit of Chelsea this weekend presents fantasy football managers with a dilemma.

Liverpool have not won any of their last six Premier League games against Chelsea at Anfield - never have they endured a longer winless home run against an opponent in the competition.

That said, the Blues have lost their last five Premier League away games against fellow top six opponents, including all three this season by an aggregate score of 1-11.

If that run is to change then Eden Hazard is likely to play a part. The Belgian was in scintillating form against West Ham on Monday, with the first of his two strikes a goal of the season contender.

The 28-year-old has had a hand in more goals than any other Premier League player this season (28 - 16 goals and 12 assists). He also scored a late winner when the sides met in the Carabao Cup in September, though never before have Chelsea won twice at Anfield in the same campaign.

Flying Foxes

Leicester have won four games out of five since Brendan Rodgers' appointment as manager

It could be time to get some Leicester players into your team. The Foxes look revitalised under new boss Brendan Rodgers - winning their last four games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three.

The obvious choice would be Jamie Vardy. He has scored six goals in Leicester's five Premier League games under Rodgers, accounting for 50% of the Foxes' total under the new manager.

Vardy also likes playing against Friday's opponents Newcastle, having had a hand in four goals in his last five Premier League games against the Magpies, including scoring in this exact fixture last season.

Looking into midfield and Youri Tielemans seems a shoe-in. The Belgian has either scored or assisted a goal in five of his last six Premier League appearances.

Premier League form guide - last six matches Won Drawn Lost Points Man City 6 0 0 18 Liverpool 5 1 0 16 Leicester 5 0 1 15 Arsenal 4 1 1 13 Everton 4 1 1 13 Chelsea 4 1 1 13

Double up on Brighton?

With Brighton just five points above the relegation zone, I doubt many Seagulls players will have been mainstays in your fantasy team this season. But with a double gameweek featuring two home games, is now the time to take a punt?

On Saturday, they take on a Bournemouth team seemingly in freefall. The Cherries won six of their opening 10 Premier League games this season, taking them up to sixth at the end of October. Since then, however, they have won just four of their 23 league games, with only relegated Fulham (17) and Huddersfield (18) losing more since November.

Next up at the Amex is Cardiff on Tuesday. Neil Warnock's side have won just twice on the road this season, with again only Fulham and Huddersfield winning fewer.

A change upfront?

Romelu Lukaku has scored in his last five home games against West Ham in the Premier League

Goalscorers tend to cost the most money in fantasy football, so you need to be sure of a return before making that considerable investment. Who should you pick this week?

Romelu Lukaku should be in your thoughts as he takes on his favourite opponent - West Ham. The Belgian has scored 11 goals in his 11 appearances in all competitions against the Hammers, more than against any other side. That includes scoring in each of his last five home Premier League games against them, most recently netting two in United's 4-0 win at Old Trafford on the first weekend of last season.

It may be worth including some Everton forward players as they play Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Merseysiders have won their last three and are looking to win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September 2016.

A popular choice is likely to be Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Iceland international has scored four goals in four Premier League matches against Fulham, including netting twice in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in September.