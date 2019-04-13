Aberdeen can emulate class of 1970 and beat Celtic, says Joe Harper

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I've got a good feeling about this one'

Scottish Cup semi-final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Date: Sunday, 14 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Aberdeen can beat Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final if their youngsters "play without fear", says former striker Joe Harper.

The Pittodrie side have lost three finals to Celtic since 2016.

But Harper says Derek McInnes' team remind him of the one that got the better of Celtic in the 1970 final.

"There are all these comparisons," said Harper, who scored in that game. "I'm quite confident, I've got a good feeling about this one."

Harper netted a penalty as Eddie Turnbull's side stunned a feted Celtic team 3-1 in front of 108,000 fans at Hampden to lift the trophy 49 years ago.

That XI boasted an average age of 23 and Aberdeen will rely on youth again on Sunday, with Lewis Ferguson (19), Connor McLennan (19), Max Lowe (21), Scott McKenna (22) and Sam Cosgrove (22) all likely to be involved.

"There is an abundance of young players and, especially on the big occasions, they turn up and work hard," said Harper, now 71. "When you are a young guy, you don't have a lot of feelings for anything.

"I didn't know anything about Billy McNeill back then, I knew he was an international player but that was it. Tommy Gemmell the same, and Bobby Murdoch, Jimmy Johnstone and John Hughes.

"It's the same with these boys. McLennan has no fear - he will run at them. Big Cosgrove, he has 20 goals for the season.

"Eddie Turnbull used to always say to us 'get your own game in order, and then help your friends, your brothers' and that is what we did."