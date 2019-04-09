Ajax v Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo in squad for Champions League match

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury on international duty for Portugal against Serbia in March

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned from a hamstring injury to be named in the Juventus squad for their Champions League quarter-final with Ajax.

Ronaldo has not played since sealing his side's progress to the last-eight with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid on March 12.

Giorgio Chiellini misses out with a calf strain, while Emre Can also stays behind with an ankle issue.

Ajax have no fresh injury concerns before the first leg in Amsterdam.

Manager Erik ten Hag says his side are happy to be the "surprise" package in this season's Champions League quarter-final.

The Dutch side, who beat defending champions Real Madrid in the last round, have not reached the last eight since 2003.

"For a country like the Netherlands, it's really difficult to get to this stage," said Ten Hag.

"Financially, the circumstances have really changed in recent years."

Ajax have not only transformed their fortunes in Europe, but they also ended a 1,060 day wait to return to the top of the Eredivisie table with a thumping victory over FC Emmen on 3 April.

"A couple of months ago, we found our form and returned to being a strong team," said Ten Hag.

"It will be another big obstacle to overcome after Real, but we will play as usual and we will have to be good at reading the game."

The sides will meet again in the return leg in Turin on 16 April, with the winners playing against Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Ajax and Juventus will be facing for the ninth time in the European Cup/Champions League and for the first time since November 2004. The Dutch side have not beaten the Italians in the competition since winning the 1973 European Cup final in Belgrade (1-0).

Juventus are unbeaten in each of their past nine European matches against Ajax (W5 D4), including a draw in the 1996 Champions League final before going on to lift the trophy thanks to a penalty shootout victory.

Ajax will host Juventus in a Champions League encounter for the first time since September 2004 in the group stages, when they fell to a 0-1 defeat thanks to a Pavel Nedved strike for the Italians.

Ajax

Ajax knocked out defending champions Real Madrid in the last round; indeed, the last side to knockout the current holders of the Champions League was Atletico Madrid (v Barcelona) during the quarter finals in 2015-16, going on to lose in the final against Real Madrid.

They are the first Dutch side to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since PSV in 2006-07. Indeed, Ajax find themselves at this stage for the first time since 2002-03, when they were eliminated by AC Milan.

Ajax have had a younger starting XI on average (24 years 202 days) in the Champions League this season than any other side left in the competition.

Juventus