Jamie McDonagh: Derry City defender set for one-match ban after Finn Harps game
-
- From the section Irish
Derry City's Jamie McDonagh is set to miss Friday's game at UCD after receiving a second booking in the tunnel after the win over Finn Harps.
McDonagh was given his first yellow card late in the Finn Park game for dissent following the awarding of a Finn Harps penalty.
His subsequent second caution means he receives an automatic one-match ban.
The ex-Northern Ireland Under-21 player was given a four-match ban in February after the game against Shamrock Rovers.
Friday's League of Ireland North West derby included controversy with Derry City players and the management angered following a dreadful tackle by Harps' Colm Deasy which led to Candystripes' player Ciaran Coll being stretchered off.
McDonagh received his four-match ban for a lunging tackle on Trevor Clarke in the game against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on 22 February.