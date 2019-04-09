Motherwell ban fan for throwing object at Rangers' James Tavernier

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Lighter lands near Rangers captain Tavernier at Fir Park

Motherwell have banned a supporter "indefinitely" for throwing an object at Rangers' James Tavernier on Sunday.

Items including a lighter, pie and coin all landed close to Tavernier as he took a throw-in during Rangers' 3-0 Scottish Premiership win at Fir Park.

Motherwell, after studying CCTV and still photographs, have identified one fan and are "continuing to investigate" a second fan who threw something.

Chairman Jim McMahon said they "condemn the irresponsible actions".

He added: "As a fan-owned and fan-run club, we have tried to campaign for the rights of supporters. We have been vocal in our opposition to any suggestion or notion of strict liability.

"However, with that comes a responsibility to act if any of our own step out of line, particularly if we have such clear and obvious evidence.

"I am sure our supporters understand that we are left with no other option but to take a hard line approach with not only these two individuals, but anyone else who steps out of line."