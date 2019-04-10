Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, PSG, Hearts, Hibs, Martinez, Motherwell, St Mirren, Burnley, Huddersfield

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Roberto Martinez has been installed by bookmakers as the favourite to take over as Celtic manager in the summer after a flurry of bets despite being contracted to the Belgian FA until after Euro 2020, where his team will be among the favourites to lift the trophy. (The Scotsman)

Notes from former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas, who is one of the favourites to be the new Celtic manager and has talked about his love of Scotland, have emerged on social media from his time as a coach with Porto ahead of their 2003 Uefa Cup final win over the Glasgow side. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has urged the club's board to make a quick decision about the future of interim manager Neil Lennon and backed the Northern Irishman to take the job permanently in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor suggests the Celtic dressing-room is united behind Neil Lennon and thinks the interim manager could mirror the impact of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. (The National)

On-loan Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah could miss out should Celtic reach the Scottish Cup final because he is a key member of the United States Under-20s World Cup squad. (The Herald)

St Mirren will be without Greg Tansey for their relegation run-in after the midfielder was struck down by a return of the bone infection that left him struggling to talk and out of football for 16 months. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell have banned for life a fan who launched a missile at Rangers captain James Tavernier on Sunday and have identified another, with chief executive Alan Burrows saying that his club's swift action shows that strict liability is not required in Scottish football. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian centre-half Kane O'Connor is to have trials with Premier League clubs Burnley and Huddersfield Town, along with Championship outfit Brentford, as the 18-year-old Scotland Under-18s captain looks poised to leave the Scottish Premiership club. (Football Insider)

Hibernian left-back Lewis Stevenson broke club legend Gordon Smith's record of Edinburgh derby appearances in Saturday's win over Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says "I'm fully on the mend" as he spoke for the first time about the recent street assault after which he was rushed to hospital following a night out in Leeds. (Daily Record)

Dumbarton have reached out to former Talking Heads singer David Byrne and asked the 62-year-old to buy a brick worth £20 at their C&G Systems Stadium. (The Scotsman)

Hearts left-back Ben Garuccio is recovering in his native Australia after the 23-year-old had knee reconstruction surgery following an injury expected to leave him sidelined for up to 10 months. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors plan to make around six new signings for next season, with the incomers being a mixture of those who will be available from the start of the 2019-20 campaign and those who will come in after the Rugby World Cup. (The Scotsman)

Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith insists the new Tennis Scotland national academy at the University of Stirling is a game changer for the sport on these islands and that the ball was now in the court of Scotland's coaches, clubs and young players to make their case for inclusion. (The National)