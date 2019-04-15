Barcelona v Man Utd: Pick your Champions League-era Barca XI
- From the section European Football
Koeman, Puyol or Pique? Romario, Ronaldo or Ronaldinho? Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets?
Barcelona have been one of Europe's most consistent sides during the Champions League era, winning the tournament four times since it was rebranded from the European Cup in 1992.
In that time they have been represented by some of the world's best players. But can you narrow them down to a starting XI?
Use our team selector below to make your choices. Good luck. You're going to need it!
Pick your best Barca XI of the Champions League era
Imagine you could pick a starting XI from every player who has featured for Barcelona during the Champions League era. Not an easy task. Who would you choose?