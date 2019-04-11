Aberdeen v Celtic: Scott McKenna wants to leave as Scottish Cup winner

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I want to win a Scottish Cup before I leave Aberdeen'

Scottish Cup semi-final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 14 April Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Scott McKenna says that if he is going to leave Aberdeen, he is determined to do so as a Scottish Cup winner.

The defender, 22, has been subject of interest in the past two windows, with the Pittodrie club rejecting bids from Aston Villa and Celtic.

Aberdeen have been second in the Scottish Premiership for the past four years and lost three finals to Celtic - a run McKenna is eager to change.

"I don't want to be in the generation that didn't achieve anything," he said.

"I don't know when I will move on but, if I'm going to leave Aberdeen, I want to do it with a Scottish Cup."

McKenna was part of the Aberdeen team that lost 1-0 to Celtic in December's League Cup final and has earned 10 Scotland caps in what has been a rapid rise to prominence.

And he will take on a leading role in a youthful Pittodrie side at Hampden this weekend with captain Graeme Shinnie suspended for the semi-final.

"He's a massive player for us, but it is up to other to step up and take the extra responsibility," McKenna said of his Scotland team-mate.

"I do feel a bit older when you have got 17/18/19 year olds coming in to it - all of a sudden, 22 seems a mile off it. You just need to try and look after them when things aren't coming off for them."