Scottish Cup semi-final: Celtic's James Forrest is 'frightening', says Aberdeen's Max Lowe

Scottish Cup semi-final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 14 April Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Aberdeen's Max Lowe says "it was frightening" having to mark Celtic's James Forrest in the League Cup final but is relishing doing so once more.

The sides meet again in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

"He's probably one of the best wingers I've played against," the on-loan Derby County left-back said.

"But I just try to thrive off that opportunity of keeping him quiet. It's a hard job to do, but I'm looking forward to it."

Lowe says facing Forrest in December's final, won 1-0 by Celtic, was particularly daunting because "he was on the back of scoring seven goals" during a prolific month.

"It is just the pace of the boy," he said. "He's very hard to keep up with when he's in his stride and he's obviously clinical as well.

"You can see why he is spoken highly of, and I'm sure he is down in England as well, so I don't see why he couldn't play in the Premier League."

While Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have now won seven domestic trophies in a row, beating the Dons in three finals, Lowe is hoping for a victory on Sunday as he aims to end his own run of defeats in showpiece finals.

Before joining Derek McInnes' side, the Englishman last year tasted defeat in the EFL Trophy final and a promotion play-off final while on loan to Shrewsbury Town.

"I want my first winners medal," he said. "I'm sick of getting runners-up medals.

"I know I'm only 21 and the gaffer said a lot of players don't go to finals in their careers so I'm lucky enough to have been in three, but I need to start winning - that is what I'm hungry for.

"In 10 years time, I will look back at it and think these are the games that made my career."

Aberdeen, who sit three places below Celtic in the league, will need to secure their first win in five meetings this season to put an end to Neil Lennon's hopes of leading the Glasgow side to a treble-treble of domestic trophies.

However, Lowe has been impressed with the strength of belief in the Aberdeen dressing-room.

"I think that is different about this team compared to the others I have been in," he added,

"The difference here is - the bigger the game, the more confident we are, which is weird, but it really is.

"I am just going to look upon it as the biggest game of my life, because that is what it is on Sunday."