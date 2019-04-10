Dundee United: Title is Ross County's to lose - Robbie Neilson

Ross County's stoppage-time equaliser in Dingwall on Friday prevented United moving to within two points

The Scottish Championship title is now "definitely" Ross County's to lose, says Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson.

County have an eight-point lead over United with four games left after a 1-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic.

That came four days after a stoppage-time equaliser denied United a win in Dingwall that would have taken them to within two points.

"County had a great result last night so fair play to them doing that under the pressure," Neilson said.

"We still have to push as much as we can and keep the pressure on but it's going to be very very difficult. We understand that."

"We will have an eye on the play-offs, and watching the Premiership teams as well, but we also have Ayr United and Inverness the next two games so hopefully it will be a chance to put down a marker."

The team that finishes second in the Championship will play two fewer matches in the play-offs, with a semi-final against the winners of the tie between the third and fourth sides, before the victor faces the second bottom side in the Premiership for a place in next season's top flight.

United have finished third in the last two seasons, losing in the final against Hamilton Academical in 2017, before losing to Livingston in the semi-finals last year.

Neilson's side currently sit six points clear of Ayr United having played a game more, with the two meeting at Tannadice on Friday, and a further point ahead of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"I do think finishing second makes a big big difference. You go from four games to go up rather than six and you have to play Tuesday-Saturday right through and that's tough," he said.

"We have proven this season that, in the bigger games, we are actually better. We have boys who are used to playing big games in big atmospheres and we must make sure this team gets out this league."