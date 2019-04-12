FAW Women's Cup: Cardiff Met Women aim to clinch treble

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff Met Women celebrated a sixth Welsh Premier Women's League title on Sunday

FAW Women's Cup final Venue: Dragon Park, Newport Date: Sunday, 14 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Cardiff Met will be hoping to complete the domestic treble when they face Abergavenny in the FAW Women's Cup final.

The student side have already secured the Welsh Premier title and the Welsh Premier Women's Cup.

Kerry Harris' team will also be hoping to maintain their unbeaten record.

"All season people have spoken about the treble and we've played it down a bit but now it's actually in sight," Met's Robyn Pinder said.

"The girls are really excited and we can't wait to get out there.

"But we haven't taken anything for granted and haven't underestimated anybody in every single game.

"Abergavenny are a good side and we have to be at our best."

The Archers' Welsh Premier League title win was their sixth overall and they will be aiming to lift the FAW Women's Cup for a third time at Newport's Dragon Park on Sunday.

Pinder says the team have worked hard to become the dominant force in the women's game in Wales.

"That's what we've tried to do and credit goes to all the coaching staff and Cardiff Met University, who support the team," she added.

"Everybody's worked really hard to get that label to become dominant and all the efforts are starting to pay off now.

"We have achieved something really special this season."

Having dominated domestically, Cardiff Met's attentions will turn to next season's European campaign after their last game of the season against Llandudno.

No Welsh side has ever progressed beyond the Uefa Women's Champions League qualifying round and Pinder said that will be Cardiff Met's aim.

"After our last league game we'll have a well-deserved rest," Pinder said.

"It's been a busy year academically for some of the girls and a lot of the girls work as well.

"The coaching team will probably get together and then we'll start looking to build our squad ready for the Champions League qualifiers.

"I think this year we really need to revisit our preparation and sit down as a whole group and come up with something special to get out of the group stages."

Standing in Cardiff Met's way will be Abergavenny - hoping to cause an upset in their first FAW Women's Cup final appearance.

"It's a massive occasion for the club and something the club has worked towards for the 16 years they've been running," player Gabi Hughes said.

"It's a family run club and obviously means a lot to those people who have been involved for that length of time.

"It's going to be a tough test for us but we were actually the last team to beat Cardiff Met in the league last season so if anybody can do it, we can do it.

"It would be a massive achievement."