Bangor City supporters vote in favour to form new club

Bangor City's Nantporth Stadium has hosted two Welsh Cup finals and a number of Wales Under-21 games

Bangor City FC Supporters Association (BCFCSA) have voted in favour of forming a new club as an "insurance policy".

The Citizens were demoted from the Welsh Premier League last season after being refused a domestic licence.

They have since avoided a second winding up order over unpaid tax.

A supporters trust is being set up and talks have already taken place with the Football Association of Wales over entering a new club into the system.

"What we're doing is setting up something that can act pragmatically were there any trouble ahead," BCFCSA committee member Dafydd Hughes explained.

"It's an insurance policy were the present Bangor City FC owners to decide for whatever reason that they'd had enough of running the club we would then be in a position as supporters to move in."

Further off field problems saw the club request assistance in January 2019 after having its electrical and water supplies turned off by creditors.

"There have been numerous problems with the present entity during the season, in particularly since Christmas with bills going unpaid and players going unpaid," Hughes added.

"By now I must say the present owners have settled a lot of their debts and seem to be going forward on a steady basis.

"But we've always got that feeling in the back of our minds it could go pear-shaped and the club might go into liquidation or administration.

"There would be a need then to act very quickly. The new club would be there with the administration and the set-up to take over as and when necessary."