Derby County: FA charges Rams with failing to control their players

Derby's Ashley Cole (third left) was yellow carded for simulation by referee John Brooks

Derby County have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Saturday's Championship draw with Brentford.

Rams players surrounded referee John Brooks in the 48th minute when defender Ashley Cole was yellow carded for simulation after going down in the box.

The game finished 3-3 after Said Benrahama scored a late leveller for the hosts at Griffin Park.

Derby have until Friday to provide a response.