Harry Kane: Tottenham striker says he will "come back stronger" from ankle injury

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Mauricio Pochettino concerned about Harry Kane

Harry Kane says he will "come back stronger" after an ankle injury threatened to rule the Tottenham striker out of the rest of the season.

Kane, 25, was set for an MRI scan on Wednesday after hobbling off during Tuesday's win over Manchester City.

The England captain was seen leaving the stadium on crutches with a protective boot on his left ankle.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said the injury was a "worry", adding that Kane could miss the rest of the campaign.

On Wednesday, Kane tweeted: "Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever."

Kane had slipped as he tried to block Fabian Delph's clearance on the right touchline in the second half and was substituted immediately.

Can Spurs & England cope without Kane?

Tottenham actually have a higher win percentage when Harry Kane is not playing this season

Top scorer Kane has been involved in 33% of Tottenham's goals this season, more than any other player, with 24 goals and six assists in all competitions.

But the north London club have become accustomed to playing without their main striker in recent seasons. He has missed 21 games since the start of the 2016-17 campaign with ankle injuries alone.

He was ruled out for almost two months in January, missing seven games, when he damaged ligaments in the same ankle during their 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester United.

Spurs won five of those games, including all four Premier League matches and a 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, although they did lose to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

In total, Tottenham have been without Kane for nine matches this season - and in those games, their win percentage actually increases from 61.5% to 66.7%.

Spurs' average goals per game has also stayed the same this season (1.9) when Kane has not played.

Spurs goal scorers during Kane's seven-game injury absence this season Player Goals Son Heung-min 4 Fernando Llorente 3 Christian Eriksen 1 Davinson Sanchez 1 Dele Alli 1 Harry Winks 1 Jan Vertonghen 1

Kane missed a month of last season with a similar injury to the right ankle, and endured separate absences of six and four weeks during the 2016-17 campaign.

In 2016-17 they struggled without him, with their win percentage falling by 3.2% but last term they fared much better when the striker did not play. They won 71.4% of games without him, compared with 58.3% when he played.

Overall, in the three seasons since the start of the 2016-17 campaign combined, Tottenham have a win percentage of 64.5% without Kane and 60.8% with him.

So the statistics suggest Kane might not be as badly missed by Spurs as may be expected, but what about England?

If Kane were to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign then he would also be a doubt for England's Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June.

The statistics show England do not cope as well without their captain.

Since August 2016, England's average goals per game drops from 2.1 to 1.2 without Kane. Their win percentage also falls dramatically from 66.7% to 46.2%.