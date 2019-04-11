Lawro's Premier League predictions v golfer Matt Fitzpatrick
Sunday is a big day in the Premier League title race, with leaders Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City both in action.
City travel to Crystal Palace - who beat them at Etihad Stadium in December - before Liverpool host Chelsea, who famously helped scupper their title hopes in 2014.
BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "Palace almost got the better of City at Selhurst Park last season, when Ederson saved a last-minute penalty, but I can't see them getting close to Pep Guardiola's side this time.
"I think Liverpool will win too, though.
"For starters, we don't know what kind of team Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will pick. He has become more of a 'Tinkerman' than the original - Claudio Ranieri - ever was."
Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.
This week he is up against golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, who is in action at the Masters, which starts on Thursday at Augusta in the United States.
"It is amazing to play at Augusta," the Englishman told BBC Sport. "It is such a special place, with the fans, the way the course is and the history that it has. It is just great to be back this year."
Fitzpatrick has a twin goal this weekend - putting on the prestigious Green Jacket presented to the Masters winner, and seeing Sheffield United beat Millwall to maintain their challenge in the Championship promotion race.
Fitzpatrick, 24, was a long-term season ticket holder at Bramall Lane when he was growing up but now follows the Blades from afar when he is on the tour.
"I would almost say I love football more than golf to be honest," he explained. "That's how big a fan I am.
"The good news is, with technology nowadays, it is pretty easy to follow them really. There is an app that I can log in and watch all the games.
"I am hoping we won't be in the play-offs - I want automatic promotion. If we are and we make the play-off final then I think I have got to go. I couldn't miss that opportunity to see us go up."
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
FRIDAY
Leicester v Newcastle (20:00 BST)
Two former Liverpool managers go head to head here, with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers up against Newcastle's Rafael Benitez.
I have a feeling Rodgers will come out on top, because he has got the Foxes at it - they have won their past four games - and Newcastle's away form is not the greatest anyway.
The Magpies have been relying on results at St James' Park to keep them out of trouble, but I don't see them getting dragged back into the relegation scrap because one more win will essentially see them safe.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Matt's prediction: This is a tough one. Jamie Vardy is back scoring for Leicester, while Newcastle still need to get some more points to stay up. I am going to go for a Magpies win. 0-1
SATURDAY
Tottenham v Huddersfield (12:30 BST)
Huddersfield get to play in Tottenham's new ground before they go down, but how long will it be before they return?
Not a lot has changed for the Terriers since their relegation was confirmed on 30 March. They lost heavily against Leicester last week and they could well face a similar scoreline in north London.
Spurs have to cope without the injured Harry Kane and I am not sure whether Fernando Llorente will get the nod up front or if they will push Dele Alli further forward.
I don't think Kane's absence will make much difference to the outcome of this game, but Spurs cannot afford to take their eye off the ball and look ahead to the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against City on Wednesday.
Tottenham have got a lot of work to do to secure a top-four place and this is a situation where they should pick their best team, get the game won - and then they can take their foot off the pedal.
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Matt's prediction: Tottenham had a great win midweek against City. Harry Kane's injury is not going to help them but they are playing some great stuff. 3-0
Brighton v Bournemouth
This is the start of a big week for Brighton, who play Cardiff at home on Tuesday, and I think it is a good time for them to be up against Bournemouth.
The Cherries were all over the shop defensively in their defeat by Burnley last week and Charlie Daniels' injury means manager Eddie Howe does not have many options at the back.
Brighton huffed and puffed in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City but they never really committed themselves going forward, probably because they felt that if they really went for it they could end up shipping a few goals.
The Seagulls have got to do more in attack here, to bring back some of the feel-good factor they used to enjoy at the Amex Stadium.
Their recent home record has not been great - Huddersfield are the only team they have beaten there in the league this year - and they need to improve that to stay out of trouble.
Because they need it, I am going to go with a Brighton win. Can I see them scoring twice? Yes, because they are playing Bournemouth.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Matt's prediction: Bournemouth are not on the best run so I am going to go with Brighton. 2-1
Burnley v Cardiff
Cardiff are the team with all the work to do to climb out of the relegation places, and this is a huge game for them - one of two in four days.
It really is make or break for the Bluebirds, because they really need to win at least one of them, either at Turf Moor or at Brighton on Tuesday.
Burnley's win over Bournemouth last week was massive. It puts them on 36 points, with a much-superior goal-difference to Cardiff's. Win again on Saturday, and that would pretty much ensure they are staying up.
The Clarets have got a tough run-in - they play Chelsea (a), Manchester City (h), Everton (a) and Arsenal (h) in the final few weeks of the season - so they know they need to get over the line as soon as possible.
Cardiff will give them a good game, but I don't see where the Welsh side's goals are going to come from. With nine in 15 matches on the road, they are the lowest scoring away team in the top flight this season.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Matt's prediction: Cardiff really need to win. It is going to be close but I think they can do it. 0-2
Fulham v Everton
Everton are playing well, and winning. When they are at their best, especially at Goodison Park, they make life difficult for the opposition by playing at a really high tempo and they should look to repeat that at Craven Cottage.
In contrast, Fulham have lost their past nine league matches. They are down already and face a big three months while they decide whether Scott Parker stays on as manager and which players stay or go.
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Matt's prediction: Everton are playing some good stuff and have three good wins over Chelsea, West Ham and Arsenal. I would go with a comfortable win for them here. 0-3
Southampton v Wolves
Southampton lost against Liverpool last time out but if Shane Long had converted the good chance he had when Saints were 1-0 up, then it could have been a different story.
Wolves also have a big 'if' to look back on last weekend. They will be hurting after being 2-0 up with 11 minutes to go in their FA Cup semi-final against Watford - and then losing in extra time.
What happened at Wembley was one of the few occasions this season where you could look at Nuno Espirito Santo's side, and think: 'That is really not like you.'
So it will be interesting to see whether they can bounce back from that disappointment. We will find out how much it has affected them on Saturday.
I think one more win will do it for Saints in terms of safety, but even if they don't get it here, their run-in does not look too testing.
They are away at Newcastle and Watford, home to Bournemouth, travel to West Ham and then host Huddersfield on the final day.
Lawro's prediction: 1-0
Matt's prediction: Southampton need the points, while Wolves are playing great. 1-3
Man Utd v West Ham (17:30 BST)
West Ham lost again on Monday although they at least had a bit of a go in the second half at Chelsea.
Manchester United were well beaten in midweek by a Barcelona side who kept them at arm's length.
United's performances in their home defeats against Barca, Paris St-Germain and Juventus have shown how far they are off the top clubs in Europe. They should still have too much for the Hammers, though.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Matt's prediction: 2-0
SUNDAY
Crystal Palace v Man City (14:05 BST)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cannot have been happy with the way his side played in their Champions League defeat by Tottenham on Tuesday, and I am expecting a reaction here.
Palace are safe - or as good as safe - after their win at Newcastle last week and, with only four wins from 16 games at Selhurst Park, their home record this season is not exactly impressive.
Lawro's prediction: 0-3
Matt's prediction: I think City will win this pretty comfortably. 0-3
Liverpool v Chelsea (16:30 BST)
I think Liverpool will win this whether Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri picks his best team or not.
I was at Tuesday's win over Porto in the Champions League and the Reds should have won by more than two goals, but I always felt they could have raised their game at any time.
They have had a decent rest since Tuesday night and I don't think they were overstretched in midweek anyhow.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Matt's prediction: Wow, this is a big one. Chelsea haven't been playing at their best of late but I think the pressure may get to Liverpool. 1-2
MONDAY
Watford v Arsenal (20:00 BST)
Arsenal are away again - and surely they cannot be any worse than they were at Everton last weekend?
I actually think the Gunners will win this one, although that has nothing to do with their form - they have only beaten bottom side Huddersfield on the road since the end of November.
It is more to do with the fact I don't think we will see quite the same intensity from Watford with the FA Cup final only a few weeks away.
That is going to be a special day for lots of their players and it would be understandable if they were distracted by it. If it takes 5% off the team's performance on Monday, then that is all Arsenal would need to take advantage.
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Matt's prediction: 1-0
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
How did Lawro do last time?
From last weekend's Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results and one perfect score from six games, for a total of 60 points.
He beat Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, who got three correct results and no perfect scores, for a total of 30 points.
With the help of his co-host, Watford fan Chris Stark, Mills did correctly pick the outcome of both FA Cup semi-finals. Lawro correctly backed Manchester City to go through to the final, but their scores from those games to do not count towards the leaderboards below.
Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 24 v Grime star Yizzy, week 25 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and week 31 against Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard)