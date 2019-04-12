John Delaney: Your FAI cash row questions answered

Irish fans protest against John Delaney at the match against Georgia

The former head of the Republic of Ireland's football association has kept quiet over during a parliamentary grilling over a cash row which has threatened to disrupt Irish football.

The row, over a controversial loan to the Football Association of Ireland, has led fans to protest by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch and seen the Irish Government withhold funds to Irish football.

Now the FAI's sponsors have demanded Irish football's governing body carry out recommendations from an inquiry into the row.

