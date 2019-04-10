Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
Arsenal20:00Napoli
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Napoli: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start in quarter-final

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal overcame Rennes 4-3 on aggregate in the last round

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in line to start for Arsenal against Napoli in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Illness had restricted the forward to substitute appearances in Arsenal's past two Premier League matches.

Aubameyang, 29, is Arsenal's leading scorer with 22 goals in all competitions this season.

"He's getting better and can start," said Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

"He had a small problem and he has taken antibiotics for his illness," added Emery. "That's the main reason he didn't start those two matches."

Emery also revealed that he will wait until match day to assess the fitness of Laurent Koscielny who has been recovering from a foot injury, and Granit Xhaka, who is getting over a groin problem.

Both the Gunners captain Koscielny and midfielder Xhaka trained on Wednesday, but have not played for the club since the international break in March.

"We know we need to win," said Emery. "Our first target is to win, but also we don't want to concede chances for them to score."

Insigne and Verdi in Napoli squad

Forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Simone Verdi have been included in Napoli's squad following recent injury absences.

Insigne played the final quarter of Napoli's 1-1 draw with Genoa last Sunday, having missed the previous three games with a thigh injury.

The 27-year-old Italy international has scored 13 goals this season, while Verdi, 26, has scored four times but sat out the meeting with Genoa.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal and Napoli have met just twice before in Europe - home and away in the group stages of the Champions League in 2013-14. Arsenal defeated the Italian side 2-0 at Emirates Stadium, before losing by the same scoreline at the Stadio San Paolo.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have reached the quarter-final stages of European competition in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09/2009-10 in the Champions League.
  • The Gunners knocked out CSKA Moscow at this stage of the Europa League last season (6-3 on aggregate) before falling to Atletico Madrid in the semi finals.
  • Arsenal have been beaten just once in their last 17 home games in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (W12 D4) - losing 1-2 to Ostersunds FK in the last 32 in 2017-18.

Napoli

  • Napoli have reached the quarter finals of the UEFA Cup/Europa League for the third time in their history. They fell at the semi-final stage in 2014-15, but won the competition in 1988-89 with a side featuring Diego Maradona.
  • They have never beaten an English side away from home in European competition (P8 W0 D1 L7) - they have previously lost in such games against Burnley, Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Napoli 2-0 Arsenal (11 December 2013)

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th April 2019

  • ArsenalArsenal20:00NapoliNapoli
  • BenficaBenfica20:00FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
  • Slavia PragueSlavia Prague20:00ChelseaChelsea
  • VillarrealVillarreal20:00ValenciaValencia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC