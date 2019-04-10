Ander Herrera set to leave Manchester United for Paris St-Germain

Herrera made his Spain debut in the 2-2 draw with England at Wembley in November 2016

Ander Herrera is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The midfielder's contract ends this summer and, despite talks with United, it is understood he has told Paris St-Germain he will join them.

Barring a late intervention, it means the 29-year-old Spaniard, United's player of the year in 2017, will leave after five years at the club.

United paid Athletic Bilbao £29m for Herrera in 2014.

His contract has not been upgraded since then, meaning Herrera is behind many comparable players in United's pay scale.

In an interview with Diario ABC at the weekend, Herrera admitted: "As it is right now, Manchester and I are not thinking alike."

He has made 187 United appearances, scoring 20 goals. He was part of the starting line-up for both the Carabao Cup final and Europa League successes under Jose Mourinho in 2017.