Hearts v Inverness CT: John Robertson deserves 'massive credit' for rebuild

John Robertson is chasing promotion and Scottish Cup glory with Inverness Caledonian Thistle this season

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 13 April Time: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen to BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson deserves to be rewarded with silverware for rebuilding the club, says goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Robertson, who led to the Highlanders to a first top-flight promotion in 2004, was reappointed two years ago after relegation to the second tier.

Inverness are in the Championship's top four and face Hearts on Saturday with a Scottish Cup final place at stake.

"The whole structure has changed and it's down to him," Ridgers said.

''He came in under very difficult circumstances, he deserves a massive amount of credit for what he has done for the club. He has been massively successful."

Ridgers believes the 54-year-old Hearts legend is a perfect fit for Inverness CT as the club push for glory on two fronts in the run-in.

The goalkeeper worked under Robertson at East Fife and Hearts and did not hesitate to become one of his first signings in 2017.

"The results and success are there to prove it," Ridgers said. "When he first came up here to manage, he ended up staying he so he obviously loves the Highlands.

"He knows what the area is about and that is the most important thing. Hopefully he has another promotion to come. He was probably 99% of the reason why I came here."

Ridgers has a Scottish Cup winner's medal, having been an unused substitute when Hearts beat Hibs 5-1 in the 2012 final.

''Those memories will live with me," he said: "The one that would be most important would be if we could manage that with Inverness."