Tottenham v Man City: Spurs charged after spectator runs on to pitch during Champions League tie

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino (right) urges the man to leave the field

Tottenham have been charged by Uefa after a spectator ran on to the pitch during their Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late in the quarter-final first leg - Spurs' second match at their new stadium - when a man approached City full-back Fabian Delph.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino urged the man off the field at full-time.

Delph, 29, had earlier been involved in a tackle with Spurs striker Harry Kane, who was taken off with an ankle injury.

The case will be dealt with by European football's governing body on 16 May.

The incident comes after a man was jailed for 14 weeks for running on to the pitch and attacking Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish during their derby at Birmingham City on 10 March.

On the same day, Manchester United defender Chris Smalling was shoved by a spectator who had entered the field during a Premier League game at Arsenal.

Tottenham won Tuesday's match 1-0, and the return leg at Etihad Stadium is on Wednesday, 17 April.

Both teams are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time.