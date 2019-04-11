African Nations Championship: Ethiopia not ready to host 2020

Morocco celebrated winning the 2018 African Nations Championship on home soil

The Ethiopia Football Federation (EFF) has admitted it doubts it will be ready to host the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The EFF president Esayas Jira says preparations are behind schedule.

"The stadiums are not ready and next year being a (parliamentary) election year also makes it tricky for us to host this event," Jira told BBC Sport.

"I'm worried as President of the EFF because although we are still willing to host, I doubt we can be ready."

Jira was voted into office last June after Caf had awarded the hosting rights to Ethiopia for the tournament that is only open to locally-based players.

He added that a Caf inspection team visited Ethiopia over a month ago but are yet too release their findings.