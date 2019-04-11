Danny Rose: Tottenham defender hopes football can 'eradicate' racism

Rose made his England debut in 2016 and has 26 caps

Tottenham's Danny Rose hopes governing bodies will "sit down and discuss how to eradicate" racism in football at the end of the season.

Last week, Rose, 28, said he "can't wait to see the back of football" and expressed his frustration at the lack of action taken against fans' racism.

Racist chanting was directed at several England players, including Rose, during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

"It [racism] looks like it's something that's creeping back in," he said.

"We saw it at the weekend in the Championship.

"I hope that once the season's finished people can sit down and discuss how to eradicate these unfortunate things that are happening now in football."

Derby winger Duane Holmes and Wigan defender Nathan Byrne were targeted by the alleged racist abuse in the Championship on Saturday.

Rose, who was also abused while on England Under-21 duty in Serbia in 2012, said he had received "great support" following his initial comments.

The Montenegro disciplinary case will be dealt with by European football's governing body on 16 May.

Watford captain Troy Deeney is the latest footballer to have received alleged racist abuse on social media, while team-mates Adrian Mariappa and Christian Kabasele later said they had also received racist messages.

Juventus' 19-year-old Italian forward Moise Kean suffered racist abuse from the stands during a match at Cagliari on 2 April - with team-mate Leonardo Bonucci's suggestion that Kean was partly to blame called laughable by Rose's England team-mate Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City's Sterling was himself allegedly abused at Chelsea in December, while Uefa is investigating a case of alleged racist abuse towards another England player, Callum Hudson-Odoi, during Chelsea's Europa League win at Dynamo Kiev on 14 March.