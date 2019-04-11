Has Florent Malouda been let go from FC Zurich via Twitter?

Florent Malouda won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012.

Being let go by your club must always be one of footballers' greatest fears - but not knowing about it and finding out on Twitter? That's a new one.

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda, now a coach, appeared to be totally unaware of his release by FC Zurich until the club posted on their social media channels stating there had been a 'mutual agreement' over his exit.

The 38-year-old Champions League winner, who only joined the club's staff less than two months ago, didn't seem too impressed:

Florent Malouda responds to FC Zurich's tweet stating he's been released.

At least some fans saw the funny side…

One fan takes a shot at his time at Chelsea despite a solid record for the Frenchman.

Awkward...

One fan captured just how Malouda might be feeling...

A World Cup runner-up with France in 2006, Malouda joined Chelsea from Lyon in 2007, winning the Premier League, Champions League and also the FA Cup three times.