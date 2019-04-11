Hearts v Inverness CT: John Robertson & Craig Levein will turn 'ice-cold killers'

Media playback is not supported on this device Levein on Robertson & Robertson on Levein

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 13 April Time: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen to BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

John Robertson says he and former team-mate and close friend Craig Levein will become "ice-cold killers" during Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

The two shared a dressing room at Hearts for 14 years, and will pit their wits against one another for a place in May's Hampden showpiece.

Both are in second spells at their respective clubs - Levein at Hearts and Robertson at Inverness.

"You've got Craig and myself, team-mates for many years and good friends," says Robertson. "We've got masses of respect for each other."

'He's a brilliant guy'

That respect goes back to 1983, when Levein joined Hearts from Cowdenbeath, with Robertson already at the club.

The pair went on to make a combined total of 1000 appearances for the Edinburgh side - Levein as a composed defender and Robertson as a prolific striker.

"When you got your one chance, invariably he'd put the ball in the back of the net," Levein recalls. "Then we'd get our bonus and we'd pat him on the back and say 'well done wee man'."

Robertson is a larger than life character, something Levein says "hasn't changed" in the decades he's know him.

"He's one of the most enthusiastic people I've ever met. He loved talking about football, his golf- loved talking. And he hasn't changed to this day, he's a brilliant guy."

Indeed, Levein holds Robertson in such esteem that he recommended him as his replacement in 2004 when he ended his first spell in charge at Tynecastle by moving to Leicester City.

However, his former team-mate lasted just six months under owner Vladimir Romanov, who replaced him with George Burley.

"I feel in some ways that I didn't do him any favours because of the regime that came in," Levein said.

"I felt as though if they'd supported him a little bit longer I think Robbo would've had the opportunity to do the things that George or other managers did."

'We'll be assassins'

Robertson, in his second spell as Inverness manager, is aiming to take the Championship side to only their second Scottish Cup final, having lifted the trophy in 2015.

And the 54-year-old's focus is firmly on getting the job done regardless of his connection to Hearts, where he enjoys legendary status. And he knows counterpart Levein will be of the same mind.

"We'll both be assassins for our team, we will be ice-cold killers - that's the job. We were like that as players, you want to do the best for your team, and we're like that as managers," Robertson said.

"Craig Levein won't give one jot about us on Saturday, during the game, and after the game if they win, and that's the same for us. One of us is going to a Hampden final, and I desperately hope it's me.