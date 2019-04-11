Derry City: Candystripes get Ciaran Coll fitness boost for UCD trip

Ciaran Coll joined Derry City from Finn Harps this season

Airtricity Premier Division: UCD v Derry City Venue: Belfield Bowl, Dublin Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Ciaran Coll has been cleared to play for Derry City in their Premier Division match against UCD on Friday.

Coll, 27, was stretchered off during the Candystripes' win against Finn Harps last week but has made a quicker than expected return to training.

The availability of the defender is a boost for manager Declan Devine, who is without the suspended Jamie McDonagh.

Conor McDermott and Adrian Delap are both struggling with injuries but goalkeeper Peter Cherrie could return.

Defender McDermott is unlikely to be risked because of a hip flexor problem while midfielder Delap has been hampered in training with a 'niggle' but Cherrie could start in goal after missing the match in Ballybofey last week.

McDonagh will have to serve the first of a three-match suspension after the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international was shown a second yellow card in the tunnel after the win over Finn Harps.

Fourth-placed Derry beat UCD 3-0 in their opening game of the season and the Candystripes could overtake holders Dundalk in the table with a third consecutive league win.

"We've watched UCD at length this week, we've seen the strengths that they have," said Devine.

"They beat Waterford 4-1 in their last game, they took Dundalk to the last minutes of the game at Oriel Park (in February) and Shamrock Rovers needed a last-minute goal to get some daylight between them in the last couple of weeks."

Derry have lost just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and have made an impressive start in Devine's second spell as manager at the Brandywell.

The former Candystripes goalkeeper believes that his squad will continue to improve as the season progresses, adding: "We've won games in different ways and in different manners. What I like about the group of players we have at the minute is if people want a football match they'll get a football match and if they want a fight they'll get a fight.

"There's many different ways of winning games and our boys deserve huge credit."